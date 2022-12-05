A New York style hot dog takeaway spot has just opened in Blanch

A new takeaway location for the D15 locals.

I don't know about you, but before I stopped eating pork (and therefore most sausages) I was a hot dog kinda gal when it came to a barbecue. When the choice was between burgers or hot dogs, I always went for a hot dog, and in my pork-free existence, it is one of the things I miss most.

Luckily Dublin has had a few hot dog spots opening this year. First with the expansion of Gaucho's Dog, now with three locations, and just last week the newly opened Bad Dog.

Bad Dog is based in Blanch, and serves six different kinds of New York style hot dogs. There's the Classic Central Park, Cheesy New Yorker, Hot Spicy 5th Avenue, Bacon and Cheddar Brooklyn, Pastrami and Relish Manhattan, and the Coleslaw and Egg Greenwich dog. The hot dogs are a generous eight inches, and Bad Dog also makes sides and desserts to accompany your takeaway, including mozzarella dippers, skin on fries, and cheesecake.

From the few photos they've released on their socials, it would almost make a non-pork eater change their ways.

The hot dogs start at a reasonable €6.50 and you can find Bad Dog at the back of the Clonsilla Inn. You can place an order through Deliveroo. And for largely selfish reasons myself, here's hoping they bring in a veggie hot dog option soon.

