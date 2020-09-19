Close

Dublin's first dedicated PPE store is now open

By James Fenton

September 19, 2020 at 3:41pm

Dublin's first dedicated PPE shop is now open in Dún Laoghaire on the site of the former Black Tie dress hire shop.

The PPE Shop opened earlier this week and sells everything from face masks to visors, hand sanitisers, thermometers, and oximeters. The store is owned by Martin O'Byrne, who also owns the Frewen & Aylward menswear shop in the town.

All your Covid-19 office needs are catered for, including self-cleaning door handles and sanitation solutions at the store which was opened by Mr. O'Bryne due to unprecedented demand for hygiene products.

As well as face masks, The PPE Shop also sells face mask refresher mist with peppermint and lavender from Irish supplier Rosie B Blends.

The PPE Shop is open now and is located on Lower George’s Street in Dún Laoghaire.

