Dublin's first dedicated PPE store is now open

Dublin's first dedicated PPE shop is now open in Dún Laoghaire on the site of the former Black Tie dress hire shop.
The PPE Shop opened earlier this week and sells everything from face masks to visors, hand sanitisers, thermometers, and oximeters. The store is owned by Martin O'Byrne, who also owns the Frewen & Aylward menswear shop in the town.
All your Covid-19 office needs are catered for, including self-cleaning door handles and sanitation solutions at the store which was opened by Mr. O'Bryne due to unprecedented demand for hygiene products.
As well as face masks, The PPE Shop also sells face mask refresher mist with peppermint and lavender from Irish supplier Rosie B Blends.
View this post on Instagram
Face Mask Spray This Lavender & Peppermint infused mask spray, in a handy 50ml bottle is now available on my website and Instagram shop Simply shake well and lightly spray some of this special blend on your mask Lavander is known for its natural antiseptic and calming properties Peppermint is also among the most promising natural antiviral essential oils and will also battle bad breath & headache's The perfect power combo blend to keep you calm and fresh in any situation where you need to wear a mask Happy Friday beautifuls #rosybblends #healingessentialoils #maskspray #essentialoilsireland #lavender #peppermint #calm #fresh #naturalantiviral #sprayandslay
The PPE Shop is open now and is located on Lower George’s Street in Dún Laoghaire.
