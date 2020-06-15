Close

Dundrum Town Centre unveils new queueing system for Penneys

By James Fenton

June 15, 2020 at 9:35am

Dundrum Town Centre reopens its doors today and one of the star attractions is set to be the Penneys store, if Friday's queues at the company's city centre outlets are anything to go by.

Lines of people snaked around corners at the Penneys branch on Mary Street, with the below video showing just how many people rocked up to pick up a few bits on Friday morning...

Today, Penneys in Dundrum is set to follow suit with retail outlets in shopping centres opening their doors this morning for the first time since March. Queues at Penneys similar to the ones seen on Friday are expected but Centre manager Don Nugent told the Herald that a new system will be in place.

He said: "We have agreed a queuing mechanism with Penneys. They will queue people along their window and, if necessary, out into our red multi-storey car park where we have put down markers that clearly identify that people are queuing for Penneys."

Dundrum Town Centre opened at 9am today and you can view a list of measures that will be in place here.

