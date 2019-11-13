Nine other Dublin 'quarters' you might not know about

Seeing as Grafton Street is now part of the Grafton Quarter (oh, you didn't know? Educate yourself here), it got us thinking about other quarters around Dublin that we may not know about.

Anyone who has any knowledge of the city at all will know that different areas carry different vibes. The Cultural Quarter around Temple Bar is home to music venues and cool boutiques while the Medieval Quarter is where you can learn all about the Dublin of centuries gone by.

Those two examples were arguably Dublin's most famous quarters until the Grafton Quarter came along and usurped them both. But what other areas have specific names that you might not know about? Read on and find out...

Cultural Quarter

As previously mentioned, the Cultural Quarter is the area around Temple Bar. With its cobbled streets, plethora of pubs and authentic Dublin cuisine, it's a fine area to wander around when it's not too heaving.

Medieval Quarter

The oldest part of the city, this area encompasses Dublin Castle, Christchurch and St. Patrick's Cathedral. It's also where you can play the tourist and step back in time at Dublinia.

Antique Quarter

The area around Francis Street, this is where you can pick up antique crafts and artwork to brighten up your home.

(pic: O'Sullivan Antiques)

The Liberties

Neighbouring the Antique Quarter is The Liberties, which will give you an authentic taste of Old Dublin. The home of the Guinness Storehouse, this place is filled with lovely little pubs and cafés, away from the hustle and bustle of busier city centre areas.

Plan your day in The Liberties here.

Creative Quarter

Get your creative juices flowing anywhere from South William Street to George's Street. Places like Grogans and Pyg are popular for a tipple while you can grab food at places like SOLE and Boeuf.

Georgian Quarter

Taking in St. Stephen's Green, Merrion Square and Fitzwilliam Square among other places. This is where you'll find the red bricks and heavy doors which have long characterised Georgian buildings. A popular spot for Dublin's budding photographers.

Dame District

The area around Dame Street which takes in the Olympia Theatre as well as some of Dublin's most popular pubs like the Stag's Head and Dame Tavern.

Italian Quarter

Doing exactly what it says on the tin by offering some of the finest Italian cuisine in the city. Located just off the Liffey on the northside between Capel Street and Liffey Street.

(pic: Enoteca Della Langhe)

Tech Quarter

Where you'll find Dublin's highest ratio of suits. Otherwise known as the 'Silicon Docks' area around Grand Canal, it's home to massive tech companies like Google, Facebook and Twitter. Well now.

So there you have it. When you're finished checking out the Grafton Quarter this weekend, there are plenty of other areas to dip your toe into if you haven't done so before. Let us know which one is your favourite.

