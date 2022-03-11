Just six weeks after closing, what we thought was for good, Chapters Bookstore reopens today.

On this rainy March day, is there anything better than a cosy visit to a bookstore, especially one we thought was gone for good? Chapters is reopening today after its brief hiatus, and we're so happy to see it. If you're thinking of braving the weather, here's everything you need to know about their reopening.

What are their opening times today?

Chapters will be open from 10am to 6pm this fine (and rainy) Friday.

Where is it again?

Same location as before, Parnell Street.

Do they still sell second hand books?

Yes, Chapters will continue to sell both new and second hand books, and as ever will welcome trade ins of your old books as well.

Yep!! And trade ins of your old books are very welcome! Sara is still the manager and the staff are the same! — Chapters Bookstore Dublin (@chaptersbooks) March 8, 2022

Who took over from the previous owner?

Kevin Neary and Michael Finucane, of Gamesworld bought Chapters from previous owner Willie Kinsella, who has since retired.

Is it still the same staff?

Yes, Sara is still on as manager and much of the staff remains the same from before they closed at the end of January.

Are they back for good?

They are indeed.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about Chapters reopening today. If you're like me, you'll be ignoring that huge TBR pile sitting on your bedside, or on your book shelf, and buying a hoard of new books from Chapters just to celebrate the occasion. It would be rude not to.

Header image via Instagram/chaptersbookstore

READ ON: Bites by Kwanghi has a new home on Camden Street