Fingal and SDCC reveal 38 locations to recycle your Christmas tree

As sad as it may be, the time has come for you to take down your decorations and make arrangements to recycle your Christmas tree.

There are plenty of options this year, including one organised by the Medicity Institution, who will recycle your Christmas tree in exchange for €10 which will go toward helping Dublin's homeless.

Another option is taking your Christmas tree to the 21 locations listed by South Dublin County Council which will be open until Saturday, January 11. The service is free and only one Christmas tree per household or vehicle will be accepted.

You can find out the best place is to recycle your Christmas tree below...

As for Fingal County Council, they will be taking Christmas trees until Wednesday, January 15 and you can find their 17 locations below...

Take note that the Fingal locations will not accept any other green waste, tree stands or wreaths. If Christmas didn't feel like it was over already, it certainly does now.