Food, drink, culture: What I did in Dublin in June

From Taste of Dublin, to a tasting menu at Luna.

So unfortunately this June I was struck down by Ms. Rona, making it a less exciting month than most, and with less ventures out to try new bits. Luckily I managed to attend a few events, including Taste of Dublin, so June wasn't a total waste. Without further ado, this is the food, drink, and culture I experienced in Dublin in June.

Maneki Karaoke

Location: Dawson Street

Look, I never thought I'd be a karaoke kind of gal. Much as I love a good solo singing sesh in the comfort of my own car, karaoke in front of people was never my vibe. Well, it is now. Maneki has karaoke rooms where only you and your party sing, and you can order drinks from the karaoke machine (cue many sake pornstar martinis).

Los Chicanos

Location: On tour

Los Chicanos were stationed at this year's Taste of Dublin, and I personally tried their Icon Dish, the crispy blue corn tostada. This dish came with yellow fin tuna, jalapeno and lime aioli, and spicy salsa negra. It was, to use a very overused term, chef's kiss.

Ciao Cannoli

Location: Clanbrassil Street

I became acquainted with Ciao Cannoli at Taste of Dublin, trying their Classico which has the ciao cannoli mix, chocolate chips, and orange throughout. Long story short, I'll definitely be back.

Julia's Lobster Truck

Location: On tour

The final thing I tried at Taste was Julia's Lobster Truck. It's not often Julia's Lobster Truck makes an appearance in Dublin, so I was glad to get the opportunity to try it; we shared lobster on brioche, which was fresh and heavenly.

M&S Summer Party

Location: Odeon

Would you believe that Percy Pig, of Percy Pig jellies is officially 30 this year? We couldn't believe it either, and we came together with M&S to celebrate the occasion at Odeon earlier in the month, with a barbecue and some delicious cocktails (as pictured below).

Pink Restaurant

Location: South William Street

Ever since it opened last year, I've been dying to try out Pink Restaurant. This month I finally had the opportunity at a Schweppes event celebrating their new pink soda water (which was also stunning, especially if you're a gin or vodka drinker).

To start I had their five spice prawns, with zesty rice noodles, cucumber and coriander salad, which was light but delicious. Then for my main I had the 9oz rib eye of hereford beef, which came with caramelised onion and garlic butter, slow roasted tomatoes, salad, as well as some baby potatoes. Dessert was a red (pink) velvet cake with pink cream cheese frosting and raspberry sorbet.

I thoroughly enjoyed each course, as well as the Schweppes event.

TriBeCA

Location: Ranelagh

For Father's Day I wanted to treat my dad to two of his favourite things; chicken wings and burgers. Luckily TriBeCa does both, and both well. We shared a huge bowl of wings, which I smothered in blue cheese, before ordering burgers each, complete with salad and fries. Everyone involved was satisfied with their meal.

Luna

Location: Drury Street

If you're lo0king for an extensive tasting menu in Dublin, I'd highly recommend giving Drury Street's Luna a go; you can read my whole review HERE. Pictured below was the smoked mackerel with potato salad, which was one of my favourite dishes of the 11.

Translations by Brian Friel

Location: Abbey Theatre

I had the honour of being invited to see The Abbey Theatre's production of Translations by Brian Friel this month. You can check out my full review HERE.

Scéal

Location: Fumbally

On the very last day of June, which so happened to be a Thursday, I got to enjoy a delectable danish from Scéal Bakery. This strawberry and elderflower danish was their seasonal special and it was possibly my favourite Scéal pastry to date (which is really saying something).

Hen's Teeth

Location: Blackpitts

Hen's Teeth have a brand new lunch menu for the summer, and with it being so close to the office, you know I had to give it a go. I ordered the halloumi toastie, with comes with red pepper, mint salsa, hummus, and pickled red onion. And a lovely side of crisps, which is always appreciated of an office day lunch time.

