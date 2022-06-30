Clontarf café surge into the wine scene with new bar

Surge are turning coffee into wine.

Well, not literally. But the beloved Clontarf café is starting a new chapter, this time as Surge Wine Bar. While they will continue to sling coffees during their normal opening hours, Surge will expand into the wine scape for three nights a week. Ideal if you've been looking for a new evening spot to chill out in after a particularly gruelling day. There can never be enough wine bars in Dublin.

Walk-ins are welcome this weekend, so make sure you pop by if you're in the area. Surge wine bar will be open Thursday through to Saturday, serving up delicious charcuterie and cheese boards from Old Street, as well as vino of course.

Catch them until 10pm over those three days.

Header image via Instagram/surgecoffeeclontarf

