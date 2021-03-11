Gardaí share photo as reminder that people will be fined for drinking takeaway alcohol on the street

By James Fenton

March 11, 2021 at 3:40pm

Gardaí have issued a reminder to the public that people will be fined if they're found to be drinking alcohol that is intended for home consumption on the street.

A photo shared on social media this afternoon shows an officer from Pearse Street engaging with members of the public in the city centre, along with the caption: 'Gardaí all over the country continue to check Covid compliance at restaurants, retail and licenced premises. Pearse Street Gardaí continue to issue €100 fines to those making unnecessary journeys, such as drinking take-away alcohol on the street, which is for home consumption.'

Under current Level 5 restrictions, pubs and restaurants are only allowed to offer alcohol for delivery or takeaway purposes, with the latter intended for consumption at home. The next Government review is scheduled for April 5.

