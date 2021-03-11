Dublin café generously donating all tips to charity this month

By Sarah Finnan

March 11, 2021 at 10:59am

Dublin café generously donating all tips to charity this month

Staff at Kale + Coco have generously opted to donate all the money from their tip jar to charity this month - the third month in a row that the team has chosen to do so. 

Knowing that it's an extremely difficult time for most people, the team have decided to give the contents of their tip jar to those in need - something they've done every month this year so far.

Managing to raise €55.15 over the course of January and February, that money was used to buys supplies for Homeless Period Ireland - an initiative born in 2016 whose goal is to help women and girls who find themselves unable to access basic female sanitary products every month.

Giving staff the chance to put forward their suggestions for where the money should go this month, the contents of the March tip jar will be donated to the Phibsboro Cat Rescue.

"We've made a team decision to replace our tip jar with a donations jar. Each month one member of the team will get to nominate a charity that is important to them."

Such a lovely gesture so be sure to show their donations jar some love next time you're passing.

Header image via Instagram/Kale+Coco

