Local restaurant One Society shares photos of frontline staff enjoying generous free food delivery 

By Sarah Finnan

March 12, 2021 at 3:46pm

Share:
Local restaurant One Society shares photos of frontline staff enjoying generous free food delivery 

One Dublin restaurant has been making sure frontline staff have been well looked after over the past few weeks, thanks to their 'frontline voucher' scheme.

An initiative the team over at One Society set up in order to give back to all those fighting the good fight against Covid-19, the idea is to allow anyone to be a hero - if even for "just a moment". A post on the restaurant's website explains:

"The frontline staff in our hospitals and emergency services are going above and beyond anything that has been required for generations.

​"They are selflessly working in the cold face of this crisis as our silent heroes while under incredible pressure at incredible risk with untold stress and danger.

"One Society wants to help in our little way."

Saying that the project would not be possible without customer's help, people are encouraged to call/email the restaurant and donate an amount of their choosing. One Society will then add 25 per cent to that donation, delivering the same value worth of pizzas to frontline staff at some of the city's hospitals and emergency services - including the Mater, Rotunda, Temple Street, The Coombe, St James, Blanchardstown and  Beaumont.

Already having raised over €4,000 since June (the equivalent of €5,487 worth of pizzas), donations have ranged from €15 up to €600.

Sharing a few photos of happy frontline staff accepting pizzas organised for them courtesy of two local women's donation, owners at One Society took to social media to say:

"Friday smiles. A #frontlinevoucher delivery yesterday to @rotunda.foundation @rotundahospital & @temple_street_foundation thanks to Lauren and her Mum's kind donation with an extra 25% from One Society. Thanks so much and keep up the good work guys."

A lovely gesture of thanks to the country's hardworking frontline staff.

Header image via Instagram/One Society

READ NEXT: Dublin restaurants reflect on ‘very difficult’ past 12 months of business

Share:

Latest articles

Nine things to sink your teeth into this weekend

Seven hobbies to turn to when your screen time is too high

There's a new spot to get ice-cream and coffee along the canal

Made as a tribute to a very special Mum, Glendalough Rose Gin delivers a taste with “Depth and Meaning” this Mother’s Day

You may also love

Dublin café generously donating all tips to charity this month

The Irish entrepreneur spreading love through fun socks

Sandyford café delivering free scones to the elderly as a Friday pick-me-up

Powercut Clothing to match sales and donate clothing to Dublin Simon Community this week

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.