One Dublin restaurant has been making sure frontline staff have been well looked after over the past few weeks, thanks to their 'frontline voucher' scheme.

An initiative the team over at One Society set up in order to give back to all those fighting the good fight against Covid-19, the idea is to allow anyone to be a hero - if even for "just a moment". A post on the restaurant's website explains:

"The frontline staff in our hospitals and emergency services are going above and beyond anything that has been required for generations.

​"They are selflessly working in the cold face of this crisis as our silent heroes while under incredible pressure at incredible risk with untold stress and danger.

"One Society wants to help in our little way."

Saying that the project would not be possible without customer's help, people are encouraged to call/email the restaurant and donate an amount of their choosing. One Society will then add 25 per cent to that donation, delivering the same value worth of pizzas to frontline staff at some of the city's hospitals and emergency services - including the Mater, Rotunda, Temple Street, The Coombe, St James, Blanchardstown and Beaumont.

Already having raised over €4,000 since June (the equivalent of €5,487 worth of pizzas), donations have ranged from €15 up to €600.

Sharing a few photos of happy frontline staff accepting pizzas organised for them courtesy of two local women's donation, owners at One Society took to social media to say:

"Friday smiles. A #frontlinevoucher delivery yesterday to @rotunda.foundation @rotundahospital & @temple_street_foundation thanks to Lauren and her Mum's kind donation with an extra 25% from One Society. Thanks so much and keep up the good work guys."

A lovely gesture of thanks to the country's hardworking frontline staff.

Header image via Instagram/One Society