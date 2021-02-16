Close

Powercut Clothing to match sales and donate clothing to Dublin Simon Community this week

By Sarah Finnan

February 16, 2021 at 10:52am

For every sports bra or pair of leggings bought this week, Powercut Clothing will donate the same items to the Dublin Simon Community Outreach and Health & Wellness programmes. 

If you were considering investing in some new gym gear - be that to double as home loungewear or to actually workout in - now is as good a time as any to do so and Powercut Clothing will help you feel extra good about the purchase.

Committed to giving back to those who need it most, for every sports bra or pair of leggings bought on their website this week, they'll donate the same items to the Dublin Simon Community Outreach and Health & Wellness programmes.

All of the donated items will go to clothing those who are sleeping rough along with the city's homeless community that is supported by the Dublin Simon Community.

Commenting on the launch of the initiative, Powercut co-founder Craig Mulhall said:

"Since the launch of Powercut in 2019, we have aimed to help those that need it most. The Covid-19 pandemic drove our desire to support others further... For me, it’s a family thing, as I was always taught the importance of helping those who need it most.

"Growing up, clothing drives for Fr. Peter McVerry was a yearly fixture in my life, and the importance of supporting our communities was instilled in me. The homeless crisis in Ireland is something that continually upsets me and being able to do anything at all to support is personally very important, and also for Powercut. To have a bigger platform to now do so is an honour."

The second time Powercut has run such an initiative, last year the team donated €10,500 worth of sportswear to the Dublin Simon Community. Equating 253 pairs of leggings and 175 sports bras, they aim to more than double that this time around, with owners projecting that they will donate €25,000 (600 pairs of leggings and 400 sports bras) worth of material after this week's sale.

Running for one week, the initiative launched yesterday and will be in place until February 21st.

