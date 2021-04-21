WATCH: Trinity College congratulates 'Trinity Fox' on birth of her five cubs

Sam the Trinity Fox and her companion Prince have welcomed the arrival of an estimated five new cubs.

Trinity College have posted their congratulations to Sam, who began frequenting the campus during the first lockdown last spring, when staff would leave food out for her.

In recent months, Sam met Prince and, well, one thing obviously led to another and the pair were soon expecting to add to their little skulk.

The college has now shared a video, recorded by student Michael Gilna, which shows the new arrivals getting used to their surroundings with a proud Sam watching on.

Exciting news we've all been waiting on... the fox cubs have arrived, five we think. Congrats #TrinityFox🦊 Sam & Prince 🎉🥳🎊. Huge thank you to student, Michael Gilna for sharing this amazing video with us. pic.twitter.com/XGiGa92bQ8 — Trinity College Dublin (@tcddublin) April 20, 2021

Trinity wrote that they think there are five cubs and passed their congratulations on to the happy couple. They have also asked that the college community 'respect Sam and her family's privacy for their welfare and to always observe without disturbing.'

With good news so rare over the past year, it's nice to hear stories like this from time to time. Many congrats to Sam and Prince.

