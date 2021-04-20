Dublin Bus have revealed the name of their recovery truck after online poll

By James Fenton

April 20, 2021 at 1:16pm

Dublin Bus have revealed the new name of their recovery truck after conducting an online poll.

A couple of weeks back, the Dublin Bus recovery truck got plenty of attention on Twitter after a user described just how gosh darn cute it looks. There was almost universal agreement and Dublin Bus took the opportunity to create a poll in order to give the helpful little fella a name.

The options were Draggin's Wagon, Anna Lifty, Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie and Buspidéal and they all would have been worthy winners. However, there could only be one and Dublin Bus have today revealed that the recovery truck's new name is (drumroll) Buspidéal!

The company unveiled the news on this afternoon while congratulating Twitter user Gina Duffy for coming up with the winning monicker.

Now that we know its name, be sure to give Buspidéal a wave the next time you see it out and about.

