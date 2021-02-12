Frontline staff can get free breakfast at The Westbury from next week

It's not the first time that The Westbury has done so either, with the team extending the offer to frontline staff back in May 2020 as well.

Frontline staff can avail of free breakfast at The Westbury from next week, as Balfes - the hotel's onsite New York-style eatery - has confirmed they'll be offering complimentary brekkies as of this coming Tuesday, February 16th.

A small gesture of thanks to honour the trojan work of frontline workers across Dublin, breakfast will be available from Balfes every Tuesday morning until March 16th. Inviting frontline staff to drive or walk up to the front entrance between 8am and 11am, the team will have all the morning essentials ready and waiting - including plenty of tea and coffee.

Spoiling our heroes with any number of delicious eats, there's even a special Pancake Tuesday menu and everything. Options include buttermilk pancakes with bacon and maple syrup or blueberry compote and lemon marscapone, while the following week's menu is a choice between a warm brioche bacon bap and a granola pot with fresh fruit.

Make sure to let all the frontline staff you know in on the secret - I think we can all agree that if anyone deserves free breakfast, it's them.