Glovebox, Allta's new art, music and cultural space opens this weekend

Dublin foodies will have probably already had their eye on Allta's new space in the Trinity Car Park.

After the huge success of their summer house in the heart of Boyne Valley, Allta have brought their convivial dining experience to Dublin's city centre for the colder months. As well as a carefully curated menu cooked over an open fire, Allta are launching a unique cultural space, Glovebox, which opens this Saturday.

The space is a combination of sensory stimulation you wouldn't expect to find in the usually uninspiring concrete block of a parking lot. Visual art, good food, interesting drinks, talks, events, music and surprises, Glovebox is nothing about being stationary and parked, and instead is all about moving — creatively, intriguingly and deliciously.

Glovebox will open Wednesday through Saturday with a live DJ on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and painting, photography, textiles and site-specific work on display from over 25 artists. In terms of food, the considered list of snacks features smoked Gubbeen fries, lamb shoulder with crispy potatoes and crème fraîche, tempura soft shell crab with kimchi, lobster rolls. In the new year, Glovebox will host live events every Wednesday (artists talks, orchestra performances and the like) and as the weather gets warmer, these live events will extend onto the spacious open-air rooftop terrace.

Speaking about the new venture, Niall Davidson of Allta said:

It’s been a daunting, tricky but very exciting project and we can’t wait to introduce the final part, Glovebox. We’re only in this car park for a short time, so we wanted to make it memorable, special and different, while also reflecting some of the things outside food in which we all share a deep interest. We’ve been lucky to have had the support of BCP Capital who have understood our vision and been as passionate as us in bringing it to life.

Glovebox opens this Saturday (4th) with tickets priced at €20 per person, redeemable against snacks and drinks purchased, with the snacks menu ranging from €8 to €14.

Header image via Host and Company

