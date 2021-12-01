Loose Canon's iconic wine glasses are now available to buy

If you've got a Dublin based pal who's a fan of the vino, they probably adore a cheeky visit to Loose Canon.

The cheese, wine and toastie shop on Drury Street is the ultimate spot to sit back with a glass or two and enjoy a bitta people watching, or to find the perfect bottle to bring to a dinner party or sophisticated pre-drinks (millennials love an aul sophisticated pre-drinks). It's a great place to start your night out, to meet for a catch up after work... I'm sure you get the picture at this stage. It's deadly.

Anyway, if you've ever stopped into Loose Canon, you've probably admired their gorgeous wine glasses. Not only are they the perfect size, they're embellished with beautiful illustrations from local artiste Marina Marinina, making them mini works of art.

As you'll see in the comments section of the above post, everyone wants to know where to pick up these glasses for themselves. And if you've had your eye on them as a gift for yourself or a loved one you're in luck, as Loose Canon are now selling them instore.

They shared the news yesterday on Insta, along with the story of how the glasses came to be:

The glasses are being sold in mixed cases of 6 for €50 at Loose Canon (in-store only) on a first come, first served basis. The perfect gift for the wine lover in your life, or maybe someone who's just moved into a new home. We imagine they'll fly out!

Header image via Instagram/loosecanoncheeseandwine

