Hallelujah - Lidl Set To Open New Shops In These Two Dublin Areas

The Irish Independent reports hat discount retailer Lidl is set to make 2018 its biggest yet in Ireland.

They are putting aside around €200m to pump into a range of Irish projects between now and the end of the year.

They will employ between 1,000 and 2,000 construction workers on the project and plan to open two new shops in Dublin while also rebuilding one other.

New stores are planned for

Grangegorman, Dublin

Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

Santry, Dublin

Sligo (area unknown as of yet).

Stores in Fortunestown, Co Dublin, and Castlerea, Co Roscommon, will be rebuilt.

The construction of the buildings in Dublin will start in the coming months.

