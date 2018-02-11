Here Are The Cheapest Areas To Buy A House In Dublin In 2018

Looking to buy? This could be your year as "supply is starting to meet demand".

A new analysis report of house prices in Dublin - as revealed in The Sunday Independent - shows that prices in the capital are starting to slowdown.

Prices have slowed dramatically in Dublin 4 which is notoriously known as one of the most expensive areas in Dublin.

As well as this, Price inflation has also fallen to around 1% in two other areas of north Dublin.

It is said that finally, "supply is starting to meet demand."

The study was based on average sales for three types of housing: two-bed apartments and three and four-bed semi-detached houses.

South Dublin is still the fourth most expensive location in the capital, but their prices are falling with the price of a two-bedroom apartment rising by 2.5% to almost €349,000.

Prices in Dublin 2 jumped by nearly 18% while Dublin 6, 7 and 1 also seen significant bounces of over 11%.

