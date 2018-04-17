Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig

Harry Styles played Dublin's 3Arena last night as the last leg of his European tour, and ohh boy did he go down a treat.

A dark green jumpsuit, a mantra of "three bananas for a eurrrrroooooo" and even saying to a fan from Kildare that "it's beautiful there this time of year" ensured that Harry made every Irish fan in the audience fall in love with him even more.

He also brought up that one time that he got hopped on in Tallaght. Yikes.

For real... He actually did get stuck a headbutt in Tallaght

When Harry was performing with One Direction in 2015, he told the audience in Dublin a story about going to Tallaght in 2010 with Niall.

He said: "About five years ago I travelled over to Ireland with young Niall, we went to Mullingar, and we went to another party, didn't we Niall.

"What happened to me in Tallaght?"

Poor Niall had to admit that "some fella stuck you a headbutt", to which Harry replied "I went to Tallaght one time and got the nut stuck on me, but luckily for him he managed to run away quick, I could have had him if I wanted to but I'm a lover I'm not a fighter".

He mentioned the incident at last night's gig, saying that he "went to Tallaght once and got headbutted, that’s why I stay in Dublin"

Hmm. We're not so sure about his geography skills but sure look, the man is a rockstar.

I actually love the fact anytime @Harry_Styles plays in Dublin he brings up that one time he went to Tallaght a few years ago and got a headbut off some fella hahahahaha — megan kearney (@Meg_Kearneyx) April 16, 2018

Is @Harry_Styles even in Dublin if he doesn't say "2 bananas for a pound,3 bananas for a eurooooo"... or if he doesn't tell the story of that one time he was in Tallaght and got head-butted! — El (@ellenstanley1D) April 16, 2018

We hope his experience in Dublin last night was a bit more positive – with zero headbutts.

READ NEXT: An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin



Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here