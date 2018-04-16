Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin

The Dublin location of this very cheap store was revealed on Monday.

Decathlon Dublin

We can only imagine the queues for this place when it opens in the capital.

Sports gear + discount = major win. 

You may remember us telling you a few months back that there was a super cool, discount sports store opening in nine different locations throughout Ireland.

Oh, you don't remember it? That's awkward...

Anyway, moving on.

Decathlon was the store in question and the French company has the largest sporting goods retailer in the world. If it's any type of sports equipment, they definitely have it. 

Butttt, that's not even the best part. The range of stylish sportswear is also ridiculously cheap making it one of the most popular sports brands on the planet. 

Like we said at the time - "think yoga leggings for less than a tenner and runners on sale for as little as €3.69". 

"Decathlon stocks equipment and sportswear for more than 65 types of sports and fitness activities."

Absolute madness.

Well, the Dublin location of the new store has been revealed with Local TD, Noel Rock announcing on Monday morning that Decathlon is opening its first Irish store in Ballymun.

The new store will create up to 100 jobs as Dublin City Council have sold the site for €4.5m according to 98FM.

We really can't wait for this to open.  

However, while you patiently wait, you can have a scope of their products online here.

READ NEXT: PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

sport IKEA sports Sportwear Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
"Shocking" Pro-Life Letter Sent To Dublin Schoolgirl "By Error"
"Shocking" Pro-Life Letter Sent To Dublin Schoolgirl "By Error"
16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
16 Restaurants In Dublin That Are Perfect For Special Occasions
Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City
Eight Of The Best Places To Eat On Your Own In Dublin City
19 Hilarious Things That Were Overheard On The Streets Of Dublin
19 Hilarious Things That Were Overheard On The Streets Of Dublin
WATCH: Dublin Derby Rocked With Amazing Acrobatic Back-Heel Goal
WATCH: Dublin Derby Rocked With Amazing Acrobatic Back-Heel Goal
PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night
PICS: This Pub Went On Fire In Dublin Last Night
PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
PIC: These Two Posters Are Causing Havoc At Leeson Street Junction
Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
Dublin Is Getting 26 New Schools And Here's When And Where They Will Be Built
This Dublin Company Gives You 'Pawternity' Leave And It's The Greatest Thing We've Ever Heard
This Dublin Company Gives You 'Pawternity' Leave And It's The Greatest Thing We've Ever Heard
Average House Prices In Dublin Have Jumped A Ridiculous Amount In Just One Month
Average House Prices In Dublin Have Jumped A Ridiculous Amount In Just One Month
'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
'At Least' Nine Gunshots Fired At Dublin House This Morning
"Shocking" Pro-Life Letter Sent To Dublin Schoolgirl "By Error"
Dublin

"Shocking" Pro-Life Letter Sent To Dublin Schoolgirl "By Error"
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Best Of

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena
What's On

PICS: There's A Ridiculous Amount Of Harry Styles Fans Already Queueing At The 3 Arena
Calling All Liverpool Fans - The Reds Are Coming Back To Dublin This Summer
Sport

Calling All Liverpool Fans - The Reds Are Coming Back To Dublin This Summer

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month  
What's On

An Epic New Amy Winehouse Exhibition Is Taking Place In Dublin Next Month
WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
Entertainment

WATCH: Trinity's Acapella Group's Cover Of George Ezra's Budapest Is An Absolute Must-Watch
White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post
Dublin

White Moose Café Owner Threatens To Sue Former Miss Ireland Over Tweet In Angry Facebook Post

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin