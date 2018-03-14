11 Things All Dublin Cyclists Know To Be True
Rule number one: "the cyclist is always wrong"
You truly are taking your life in your hands these days, cycling around the city.
I mean, it should be relatively easy to hop on your bike to get from A to B, right?
Wrong, wrong, so very wrong. Here are some of the startling realisations you have when you wheeling around Dublin's fair city...
1. Buses will make you feel like you are about to die
You're a tiny person on two little wheels, they're a ginormous hunk of metal moving at speed pushing you ever closer to the kerb.
2. Hills are the devil
Particularly the sneaky ones that take you by surprise with crippling, burning pain in your calves.
3. Cycle lanes are the dream, but there just ain't enough of them
Soon. Or so they tell us.
4. Actually, scratch that – cycle lanes are all fun and games until someone double parks
5. This crossing at Leeson Street Bridge wants you to die
Goodbye world!
6. Helmets are necessary to stay alive, but the tiniest drop of sweat when wearing your helmet will ruin your hair forevermore
Or 'til you wash it again, but like, whatever.
7. Cars will beep at you when you don't signal, but ignore you when you do
You can't win!
8. DublinBikes are brilliant, but each one weighs around the same as Sean O'Brien
9. Drains are hazardous
Encountering one of these in a cycle lane is pretty much as bad as the old favourite parked cars.
10. It's remarkably easy to swear at someone who has wronged you, while keeping an eye on the road at the same time
Multi-tasking. Simples!
11. And lastly, you are completely and absolutely vulnerable
At all times.
