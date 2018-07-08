Feature Lifestyle Health and Fitness

7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail

Shutterstock 404843899

Do you wake up absolutely knackered every single morning?

Do you find yourself falling asleep in work throughout the day?

Then you need to sort your fuckin' life out mate

By preparing these simple things the night before, you can stay in bed longer, yet take on the day like a champ.

1. Set two alarms

For example, if you have to get up at 7:30 you should set your alarm for 7:10 and 7:30.

While you'll feel super groggy and knackered the first time the alarm goes off, that extra 20 minutes of snooze will stand to you when you actually get up at 7:30.

Also, this way you're not tempted to snooze your 7:30 alarm, making yourself late for work.

I use this alarm trick every single morning and it feels nearly as good as a full lie in.

Shutterstock 169796804

2. Prep a delish breakfast

If you meal prep the night before then you're actually gonna wanna hop straight outta bed when your alarm goes off.

Nothing motivates me quite like food does.

Whether it's soaking overnight oats, freezing fruit for a smoothie or prepping the all of the ingredients for an omelette or simple pancakes.

Do yourself a favour and get the work done the night before – breakfast is the most important meal of the day after all.

Shutterstock 375371155

3. Plan your outfit the night before

This might sound a bit naff, and kind of obvious, but this could lend you an extra 15 minutes in bed.

If something needs to be ironed, iron it the night before.

If what you're gonna wear is laid out and ready to be worn then it will take two minutes to throw on.

Shutterstock 424645867

4. Pack your bag

There's no need to be running around the gaff first thing in the morning looking for your keys, your laptop or your charger – pack it the night before for the love of God.

Save yourself the stress wherever you can.

Shutterstock 172551689

5. Leave electronics outside of the room or on silent

It can be so difficult to leave your phone in another room when going to bed. Especially if you use yours as an alarm.

If you can, try to leave it outside.

If not, at least leave it out of your reach. On the other side of your room and put it on silent or, better still, airplane mode.

That way notifications won't light up the room keeping you awake and you won't be tempted to check it throughout the night.

An added bonus to leaving your phone out of your grasp is that you have to physically get out of the bed in order to silence your alarm in the morning.

Shutterstock 385826716

6. Wash your hair at night

This ones for the gals, and long-haired fellows, out there who struggle with washing and blowdrying their hair every morning.

I love a morning shower as much as the next person, but I genuinely need to give myself at least an extra half hour in the mornings to fit in the washing and blowdrying.

Washing your hair in the evenings can save a lot of time, and then just either braid or twirl it into a bun while you sleep. Then all you need to do in the morning is have a quick body shower.

Investing in some dry shampoo could also be a move in the right direction. That shit's legit.

Shutterstock 221439616

7. Learn from your mistakes

If you skipped breakfast this morning and spent the first half of your working day absolutely starving then let that be an example.

If you stayed up 'til 2am on Netlfix then start cutting yourself off in the evenings.

It can be so hard to ditch bad habits, but being knackered, hungry or dodge-ly dressed the next day is just not worth it.

Shutterstock 374805568

Sweet dreams.

And as they say, fail to prepare, prepare to FAIL.

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
"The Most Disgusting Act Took Place In My Local Shop At The Weekend"
I Was The Target Of Bloggers Unveiled For 24 Hours - Here's What It's REALLY Like
I Was The Target Of Bloggers Unveiled For 24 Hours - Here's What It's REALLY Like
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
11 Of Dublin's Most Charming Wine Bars That Are Ideal For A Cosy Saturday Night
The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List
The Ultimate Dublin 2018 Heatwave Bucket List
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
10 Incredible Venues For An Intimate And Unique Dublin Wedding
Six Genuinely Useful Tips To Help You Drink More Water During This Heatwave
Six Genuinely Useful Tips To Help You Drink More Water During This Heatwave
Here Are 6 Of The Best Beaches In Dublin When The Sun Is Shining
Here Are 6 Of The Best Beaches In Dublin When The Sun Is Shining
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
12 Of The Funniest Signs Ever Spotted On The Streets Of Dublin
Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
What's On

Here's Where You Can Get Bottomless Pizza Every Sunday For Just €15 In The City
PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
Podcasts

PODCAST: A Deep Dive Into Cheryl and Liam - Age Gaps, Babies and In-Laws
A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
News

A Garda Car Was Involved In A City Centre Collision With A Pedestrian Last Night
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
Feature

10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
Food and Drink

The Stella Have Opened A Fab New Diner And We Got A First Peak
There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Dublin

There's Gonna Be Free Yoga Classes Every Monday In This Dublin Park
Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
Food and Drink

Iconic Restaurant The Ivy Has Announced Its Dublin Opening Date
PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window
Dublin

PIC: Pantibliss Receives Greatest Gift Following Brick Incident In Pantibar's Window

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group