7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier

Do you wake up absolutely knackered every single morning?

Do you find yourself falling asleep in work throughout the day?

Then you need to sort your fuckin' life out mate

By preparing these simple things the night before, you can stay in bed longer, yet take on the day like a champ.

1. Set two alarms

For example, if you have to get up at 7:30 you should set your alarm for 7:10 and 7:30.

While you'll feel super groggy and knackered the first time the alarm goes off, that extra 20 minutes of snooze will stand to you when you actually get up at 7:30.

Also, this way you're not tempted to snooze your 7:30 alarm, making yourself late for work.

I use this alarm trick every single morning and it feels nearly as good as a full lie in.

2. Prep a delish breakfast

If you meal prep the night before then you're actually gonna wanna hop straight outta bed when your alarm goes off.

Nothing motivates me quite like food does.

Whether it's soaking overnight oats, freezing fruit for a smoothie or prepping the all of the ingredients for an omelette or simple pancakes.

Do yourself a favour and get the work done the night before – breakfast is the most important meal of the day after all.

3. Plan your outfit the night before

This might sound a bit naff, and kind of obvious, but this could lend you an extra 15 minutes in bed.

If something needs to be ironed, iron it the night before.

If what you're gonna wear is laid out and ready to be worn then it will take two minutes to throw on.

4. Pack your bag

There's no need to be running around the gaff first thing in the morning looking for your keys, your laptop or your charger – pack it the night before for the love of God.

Save yourself the stress wherever you can.

5. Leave electronics outside of the room or on silent

It can be so difficult to leave your phone in another room when going to bed. Especially if you use yours as an alarm.

If you can, try to leave it outside.

If not, at least leave it out of your reach. On the other side of your room and put it on silent or, better still, airplane mode.

That way notifications won't light up the room keeping you awake and you won't be tempted to check it throughout the night.

An added bonus to leaving your phone out of your grasp is that you have to physically get out of the bed in order to silence your alarm in the morning.

6. Wash your hair at night

This ones for the gals, and long-haired fellows, out there who struggle with washing and blowdrying their hair every morning.

I love a morning shower as much as the next person, but I genuinely need to give myself at least an extra half hour in the mornings to fit in the washing and blowdrying.

Washing your hair in the evenings can save a lot of time, and then just either braid or twirl it into a bun while you sleep. Then all you need to do in the morning is have a quick body shower.

Investing in some dry shampoo could also be a move in the right direction. That shit's legit.

7. Learn from your mistakes

If you skipped breakfast this morning and spent the first half of your working day absolutely starving then let that be an example.

If you stayed up 'til 2am on Netlfix then start cutting yourself off in the evenings.

It can be so hard to ditch bad habits, but being knackered, hungry or dodge-ly dressed the next day is just not worth it.

Sweet dreams.

And as they say, fail to prepare, prepare to FAIL.