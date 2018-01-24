The Clontarf Baths Will Reopen Next Month - But There's A Catch

Clontarf's seawater baths are set to reopen to the public next month after a €2.2m refurbishment.

Guests will be able to order coddle pizzas, whole chickens and seaweed cocktails - but not swim in the water.

The owners of the facility claim they need help with funding to open it to the public, and have approached Dublin City Council and Dublin Port.



It will cost about €400,000 to have it open between June and mid-September, according to The Irish Times.

As it stands, only private clubs can use the pool, and they'll have to provide their own insurance and lifeguard cover.

