Lifestyle Health and Fitness

This Budget Gym Now Has Netflix AND Spotify On Its Machines

How cool is this?!

Flyefit

A new FLYEfit just opened in the IFSC last week, and it's super sleek. 

Nestled in historical vaults in a building that was formerly used as a wine and tobacco warehouse, it's probably their most visually impressive gym yet. 

But what we think is the coolest thing about it is that it has Netflix, Spotify AND social media on its cardio machines. 

No need to waste your phone's battery and data by streaming or browsing? Sounds pretty good to us. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

