This Super Cute Food Shop And Deli Has Just Opened On Clanbrassil Street

Fancy cheese and chocolate? We're in

A new deli and artisan food shop has just opened on Clanbrassil Street, and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

Salt & Stove is independently owned and stocks plenty of Irish produce.

They have everything a gourmand could want, from fine cheeses and fancy chocolate to organic smoked salmon.

Super new deli and gourmet food shop on Clanbrassil St! Be sure to check it out if you’re in the ‘hood. Salt & Stove 👌🏼👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/lp9D7xESBW — Thru Thick & Flynn (@beccafly) December 23, 2017

They also offer tea and coffee to take away, or you can buy high-quality beans to make your own cups of Joe at home.

A post shared by Salt & Stove (@saltandstove) on Jan 6, 2018 at 1:27am PST

The place opens Wednesday to Sunday and they are currently on the hunt for part-time staff.

We're looking for a part-timer to join our deli team in Dublin 8. Approx 20 hours per week, must be available mid-week lunch time and weekends. Apply to saltandstove@gmail.com with CV. #dublinjobs #jobfairy — Salt & Stove (@saltandstove) December 28, 2017

What a cute addition to the neighbourhood.

READ NEXT: Down A Lane Behind One Of Dublin's Best Bars Is Where You'll Find This Genius Pizza Maker