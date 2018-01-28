Lifestyle Health and Fitness

Two Dublin Sisters Have Issued An Important Warning To Women

Ashling and Aoife O’Regan were in their 20s when they found abnormal cells

Shutterstock 271845803

Two Dublin sisters have urged Irish women to get smear tests after both were found to have abnormal cervical cell activity. 

Ashling O'Regan was 28 when doctors discovered she had pre-cancerous changes, while her sibling Aoife was 25. 

"The C-word makes you panic," Ashling told the Irish Sun. "If I had put it off, I'd be having a very different conversation now."

"That's terrifying."

Smear tests are free for women aged between 25 and 60. 

You can find out more information here

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

