This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter

Radio DJ Colm Hayes has spoken out in defence of Al Porter following the stream of accusations that emerged against him late last year.

The former 2fm broadcaster visited St Patrick's Mental Health services with Porter in 2015 and said he never witnessed anything inappropriate.

"I was with Al for those days and I never saw anything untoward happen," he told The Irish Mirror.

"I was with him quite a lot and we presented a two-hour show each day. When he was in my presence, in the lobby and taking photos, I saw nothing happen at all."

In November 2017 a former patient at St Patrick's claimed that the Tallaght native had kissed and groped him during his time at the facility.

It's thought that St. Patrick's found nothing of concern but a second investigation is now underway at the request of the patient.

Meanwhile Porter "categorically denies the allegation of criminal wrongdoing", according to a statement from his legal team.

