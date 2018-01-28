News

This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter

"I never saw anything untoward"

Al Porter

Radio DJ Colm Hayes has spoken out in defence of Al Porter following the stream of accusations that emerged against him late last year. 

The former 2fm broadcaster visited St Patrick's Mental Health services with Porter in 2015 and said he never witnessed anything inappropriate. 

"I was with Al for those days and I never saw anything untoward happen," he told The Irish Mirror

"I was with him quite a lot and we presented a two-hour show each day. When he was in my presence, in the lobby and taking photos, I saw nothing happen at all."

In November 2017 a former patient at St Patrick's claimed that the Tallaght native had kissed and groped him during his time at the facility. 

It's thought that St. Patrick's found nothing of concern but a second investigation is now underway at the request of the patient. 

Meanwhile Porter "categorically denies the allegation of criminal wrongdoing", according to a statement from his legal team. 

READ NEXT: An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
This Radio Star Has Spoken Out In Defence Of Al Porter
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
An American Student Was Injured In Last Night's Shooting
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
This Dublin Suburb Is Set To Get A Brand New Shopping Centre
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
There's An Air Of Uncertainty About UCD's €3 Million Donation To Fund New Athletics Track
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
Woohoo - This City Centre Chopped Is Giving Away Free Salads Today
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
A Dublin College Is Having A 'Rodeo Penis' And 'Condom Olympics' Event Next Week
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
Dublin City Council Has Been Accused Of Discrimination - Because Of Plant Pots
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
Major Rescue Operations Are Underway In Howth
An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
News

An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
News

Britney Tickets Are Already Being Resold For An Unbelievable Amount Of Money
13 Places For An Epic Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
Best Of

13 Places For An Epic Date In Dublin That Don't Involve Alcohol
Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy
News

Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'
Lifestyle

This Grim Studio Apartment In Town For €1,300 A Month Has People Snappin'

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin