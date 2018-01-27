News

An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin

And there's a hilarious quote to go with it

Blindboy

The artists behind the Stormzy mural have created another masterpiece, and this time it's a tribute to Blindboy from the Rubberbandits. 

A picture of the comedian has popped up beside Donald Trump at Hangar on Andrew's Lane, and it has the best quote to go with it. 

Hopefully the council will let him stick around for a while, unlike poor Stormzy. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

