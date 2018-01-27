An Amazing Blindboy Mural Has Just Popped Up In Dublin
And there's a hilarious quote to go with it
The artists behind the Stormzy mural have created another masterpiece, and this time it's a tribute to Blindboy from the Rubberbandits.
A picture of the comedian has popped up beside Donald Trump at Hangar on Andrew's Lane, and it has the best quote to go with it.
Our comrades at @SubsetDublin immortalising Blindboy from @Rubberbandits outside @HangarDublin. pic.twitter.com/V1Ge9Nc3JK— District Magazine (@DistrictMagazin) January 26, 2018
January 27, 2018
Hopefully the council will let him stick around for a while, unlike poor Stormzy.
