Lifestyle

Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF

Don't let January finances get you down

1447934541063

The amount of times we've turned down plans because we're "too broke" already this month has gotten just a tad ridic. It's still WAY too long to go until payday and we can't keep living like hermits cooped up inside and swigging on Lidl wine alone on a Saturday night. 

We did NOT become real life adults to be this boring. 

While you might think that there's no way you can afford to go out in town until you get paid, there are a few handy tips and tricks to follow that will allow you to still have the craic without splashing the cash. 

Sure look, if you could have a great night out in college with just a tenner you can do it now. 

1. Eat before you go out

The temptation to get a few tapas with your drinks or a side of fries all adds up money wise. Go out on a full tummy and you'll be able to resist wasting cash on kebabs. 

2. Pre-drink with mates beforehand  

Pre-drinks are always where all the craic is had anyway. Get a bottle of wine or do some DIY cocktails in the gaff before leaving and you'll be on a great buzz - and not have spent €50 on cocktails.

3. Skip the shots

They're not worth the money and they'll just make you so drunk you'll think you're as rich as Beyonce. Instead of downing €6 worth of alcohol get it mixed into a long drink that will last you longer. 

via GIPHY

4. Head out early 

Most places have free or reduced entry before 11pm, so if you make it out early you won't have to pay any fee to get into the club. Clever. 

5. Seek out special offers and drinks deals

€2 drinks in Diceys on a Wednesday wudja be well?! Be smart about where you go for drinks and have a scout around for some deals before hand. Capital Bar and Pyg do some great cocktail deals. 

A post shared by Pygmalion (@pygmaliondublin) on

6. Take out cash before you go out

This is a no brainer. If you're on a strict budget then make sure that you don't go over it by mindlessly handing over your card and losing track of your spending. Take your card with you as an emergency but place it in a separate part of your bag so you're not tempted to use it on beer. 

7. Stay sober!

Hear this one out: While the very thoughts of hitting Coppers at 1am deadly sober sounds terrifying, just think how free you will feel dancing like a mad yoke with such clarity? A fab night with zero hangover.

8. Have comfort food ready to go at home 

Knowing that you have a lovely cheesy lasagne ready to throw into the microwave when you fall home will mean that you won't be blowing money you don't really have on garlic cheese chips. 

A post shared by Pat Gallagher (@patg1133) on

See? It's not as tough as it may seem...

READ NEXT: Five Reasons Why Every Dubliner Needs This Mini Raclette Cheese Grill In Their Life

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
Here's How To Have A Great Night Out In Dublin When You're Broke AF
The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
The Late Late Show Is Looking For Single Audience Members For Valentine's Day
PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
PIC: "Is This Yours?" This Dublin Ad Posting Will Restore Your Faith In People
This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams
This Stunning Clonskeagh House Is The Stuff Of Dreams
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
8 Foolproof Ways To Make Loads Of Extra Money This Year
This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
This Two-Bedroom Cottage In Dundrum Is Gorgeous On The Inside
The Winning €38.9m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In This Dublin Shop
The Winning €38.9m Euromillions Ticket Was Sold In This Dublin Shop
A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause
A Popular Irish Music Magazine Released A Hip Hop Album For A Really Amazing Cause
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
Dublin Fire Brigade Issue Scary Warning About Old Phones Lying Around The House
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
This Is Hands Down My Favourite Place To Get My Brows Done In Dublin
Why January Is A Good Month To Book Flights From Dublin Airport
Why January Is A Good Month To Book Flights From Dublin Airport
This Stunning Foxrock Home Is Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale
This Stunning Foxrock Home Is Like Something Out Of A Fairy Tale
Five Reasons Why Every Dubliner Needs This Mini Raclette Cheese Grill In Their Life
Food and Drink

Five Reasons Why Every Dubliner Needs This Mini Raclette Cheese Grill In Their Life
PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person
News

PICS: This Outrageously Small Dublin Apartment Can Barely Even Fit One Person
One Of The Best Value Early Birds In Dublin Can Be Found In This Templeogue Gem
Food and Drink

One Of The Best Value Early Birds In Dublin Can Be Found In This Templeogue Gem
“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”
Feature

“This Is The One Place That Never Lets Me Down For Drinks In Dublin”

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
Dublin

Tributes Pour In For Much-Loved 'Father Ted' Actress Doreen Keogh
The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
News

The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day
People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin

People Around The World Are Going Mad For Dublin's New Year Celebrations
Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today
News

Dublin's Newest Park Opened In Stepaside Today

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin