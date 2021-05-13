IKEA confirms reopening date for Ballymun and Carrickmines stores

After months of being closed, IKEA has confirmed that it will reopen its doors in Ballymun and Carrickmines on Monday, May 17.

In a statement issued today, IKEA said that it will be reopening on Monday of next week, in line with Government regulations on non-essential retail.

The statement said that 'the health and safety of co-workers and customers remains IKEA’s top priority. Based on Government guidance and its experience of reopening stores safely in a number of countries around the world, IKEA has made extensive plans for its reopening. Ahead of welcoming customers back once again, the retailer will continue to implement a series of stringent safety measures to ensure the safety and comfort of co-workers and customers wanting to shop in-store. These measures include: