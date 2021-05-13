IKEA confirms reopening date for Ballymun and Carrickmines stores

By James Fenton

May 13, 2021 at 4:30pm

Share:
IKEA confirms reopening date for Ballymun and Carrickmines stores

After months of being closed, IKEA has confirmed that it will reopen its doors in Ballymun and Carrickmines on Monday, May 17.

In a statement issued today, IKEA said that it will be reopening on Monday of next week, in line with Government regulations on non-essential retail.

The statement said that 'the health and safety of co-workers and customers remains IKEA’s top priority. Based on Government guidance and its experience of reopening stores safely in a number of countries around the world, IKEA has made extensive plans for its reopening. Ahead of welcoming customers back once again, the retailer will continue to implement a series of stringent safety measures to ensure the safety and comfort of co-workers and customers wanting to shop in-store. These measures include:   

  • A new traffic light system to allow a limited numbers of customers entry in store at any one time  
  • Social distance wardens to help customers and ensure social distancing is observed 
  • Additional hand sanitiser facilities and more frequent deep cleaning routines for bags, trolleys, bathrooms, rest areas, equipment and touchscreens 
  • Face coverings for co-workers and customers, unless exempt 
  • Screens at key areas such as checkouts, service points and customer returns 
  • In-store planning services with screens and social distancing measures in place 
  • Disposable covers in mattress studio to enable customers to try products safely before purchase 
  • Cashless payments, by card and contactless, preferred 

'In line with Government guidelines, all our play areas including Småland and our customer restaurants will remain closed. The Bistro, which operates a contact-free takeaway service, will be open with enhanced safety measures in place, including: two-metre distancing, screens, cashless payments only, and deeper and more frequent cleaning routines. The Swedish Food Market will also have these measures in place as well as a one-way system, so that much-loved food items can still be made at home. '

Peter Jelkeby, UK&IE Country CEO and CSO added: “Over the past year, we've placed more demands on our homes than ever before, needing them to be spaces where we can live, work and play; fulfilling both our physical and emotional needs.

“Knowing that some of these shifts in our lifestyles will become increasingly permanent, we’re looking forward to supporting our customers in person once again, and helping to inspire their imaginations through creative and affordable solutions that help them to live a better and more sustainable everyday.”

READ NEXT: Public consultation launched for DART+ South West expansion via Phoenix Park tunnel

Share:

Latest articles

WIN: An unbelievable Achill Island adventure that will be truly unforgettable

Soft opening for new wine shop in Dún Laoghaire this weekend

TikTok agrees lease for Dublin docklands office for nearly 2,000 staff

Public consultation launched for DART+ South West expansion via Phoenix Park tunnel

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - Assassin's Creed finally comes to Ireland

WATCH: Dublin woman dodges Penney's appointment system by pretending to work there

DSPCA issue 'urgent warning' as Tiktok trend leads to children buying ducklings for €5

Happy Penneys day - Joy for Dubliners as doors opened for the first time this year

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.