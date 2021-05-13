IKEA confirms reopening date for Ballymun and Carrickmines stores

After months of being closed, IKEA has confirmed that it will reopen its doors in Ballymun and Carrickmines on Monday, May 17.
In a statement issued today, IKEA said that it will be reopening on Monday of next week, in line with Government regulations on non-essential retail.
The statement said that 'the health and safety of co-workers and customers remains IKEA’s top priority. Based on Government guidance and its experience of reopening stores safely in a number of countries around the world, IKEA has made extensive plans for its reopening. Ahead of welcoming customers back once again, the retailer will continue to implement a series of stringent safety measures to ensure the safety and comfort of co-workers and customers wanting to shop in-store. These measures include:
- A new traffic light system to allow a limited numbers of customers entry in store at any one time
- Social distance wardens to help customers and ensure social distancing is observed
- Additional hand sanitiser facilities and more frequent deep cleaning routines for bags, trolleys, bathrooms, rest areas, equipment and touchscreens
- Face coverings for co-workers and customers, unless exempt
- Screens at key areas such as checkouts, service points and customer returns
- In-store planning services with screens and social distancing measures in place
- Disposable covers in mattress studio to enable customers to try products safely before purchase
- Cashless payments, by card and contactless, preferred
'In line with Government guidelines, all our play areas including Småland and our customer restaurants will remain closed. The Bistro, which operates a contact-free takeaway service, will be open with enhanced safety measures in place, including: two-metre distancing, screens, cashless payments only, and deeper and more frequent cleaning routines. The Swedish Food Market will also have these measures in place as well as a one-way system, so that much-loved food items
Peter Jelkeby, UK&IE Country CEO and CSO added: “Over the past year, we've placed more demands on our homes than ever before, needing them to be spaces where we can live, work and play; fulfilling both our physical and emotional needs.
“Knowing that some of these shifts in our lifestyles will become
