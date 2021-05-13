Public consultation launched for DART+ South West expansion via Phoenix Park tunnel

Public consultation has begun on the proposed DART+ South West line from Heuston to Hazelhatch.

The DART+ South West project is funded by the National Transport Authority, under Project Ireland 2040 and promises to deliver an 'improved electrified network, with increased passenger capacity and enhanced train performance between Hazelhatch & Celbridge and Heuston and Glasnevin/Docklands area via the Phoenix Park Tunnel.'

Public consultation was formally opened yesterday and, if approved, the project will:

Continue the four-tracking of the rail line from Park West & Cherry Orchard Station into Heuston, extending the works completed on the route in 2010.

See track improvements and bridge modifications, where necessary, to facilitate electrified train services.

See the Phoenix Park Tunnel upgraded to allow for significant extra services directly into the city centre.

Include a feasibility study and concept design will be undertaken for a future new station at Heuston West.

The project is also compatible with future stations at Kylemore and Cabra, although the construction of these stations is not part of the plan.

Benefits of DART+ South West are said to include:

Increase of train frequency from the current 12 trains per hour per direction to 23 trains per hour per direction on this corridor.

Quadrupling of passenger capacity from 5,000 passengers per hour per direction to 20,000 per hour per direction, with higher capacity trains set to be ordered in the coming months.

Enhanced public transport opportunities for communities along the route for work, education and leisure purposes.

Facilitating the development and future growth of existing communities, which will greatly benefit from the connectivity that DART+ South West will deliver.

Alleviation of road congestion.

Building a sustainable and connected city region, supporting the transition to a low carbon and climate resilient society.

Facilitating people to make sustainable travel choices by encouraging a move away from private cars to a reliable, efficient and safer public transport network.

Improve multimodal transport connectivity through interchange with the Luas at Heuston, Bus Connects and the proposed MetroLink.

More details can be found here.

