Late Late Issue Official Statement Following THAT Moment On Valentine's Special

The Irish Sun is reporting that RTÉ has denied claims that excessive drink was served before The Late Late's Valentine's special on Friday.

They received 13 reports of negative feedback to the broadcaster following the show, some of which referred to language that was used during the blind date segment.

The contestant told Ryan that he was looking for someone with a bit of craic and a "nice bum" and cursed when he realised that his mother would actually be playing the game for him.

Twitter started to talk about Colm and this episode of the Late Late in particular and wondered if more drink had been consumed by the audience than usual...

Colm must have some head on him this morning 🤢. #latelate #thefear #mammy — Siobhan Weir (@SiobhanWeir) February 10, 2018

However, in an official statement released by RTÉ, they say that Friday night's show was not treated any differently to any other.

“As is customary with every edition of The Late Late Show, audience members are offered a small amount of complimentary refreshments (alcohol and non-alcoholic) before the show.

“The standard amount of refreshments was made available to the audience in advance of Friday night’s programme. No alcohol is served during the broadcast.”

