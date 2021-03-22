Latest CSO figures indicate 80% of Dubliners are staying local to combat Covid-19 spread

By James Fenton

March 22, 2021 at 12:17pm

Share:
Latest CSO figures indicate 80% of Dubliners are staying local to combat Covid-19 spread

Dublin remains the county with the highest rate of people staying local in order to combat the spread of Covid-19, according to new data.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has been releasing the data on a weekly basis, with the capital perennially the most Covid-19 restriction-compliant county, owing to 'its urbanised nature and access to services compared to other counties.'

The latest figures have been released today, covering the week ending March 12, and show that Dubliners were 80% compliant during those seven days compared to 77.6% compliance the previous week.

The data shows that all counties modest SLI (Staying Local Indicator) increases from week ending 5 March 2021 to week ending 12 March 2021 ranging from 0.5 percentage points (Leitrim) to 2.5 percentage points (Donegal, Louth, Sligo), indicating some tightening of mobility behaviour.'

The report states that 'Propensity to stay within 10km of residence tends to differ by county, as movement is impacted by local circumstances and conditions, such as access to services and levels of urbanisation. For example, Dublin, with a high level of urbanisation, consistently shows the highest percentage of persons staying local, while Carlow and Mayo, with relatively lower levels of urbanisation, are among the counties with the lowest percentage of persons staying within 10km of home.'

The Staying Local Indicator is based on statistical analysis of anonymised, aggregated mobile phone activity records, using data from Three Ireland.

The current 5km exercise limit is set to be reviewed before April 5. Find out more via this link.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Music video featuring elderly Dublin couple will give you a new perspective on life

 

Share:

Latest articles

Dara O'Briain reflects on 'legendary' Dublin café from back in the day

WATCH: Music video featuring elderly Dublin couple will give you a new perspective on life

Promising Young Woman director on the Irish film that influenced her movie

Dublin spot confirms their 'premiere spritz counter' is back open

You may also love

Promising Young Woman director on the Irish film that influenced her movie

Nothing Compares to this unique Bray gaff - And its famous owner is now selling up

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have added 20 amazing games to their Game Pass

A toy dog left at a Dublin DART station is looking to be reunited with its owner

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.