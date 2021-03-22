WATCH: Music video featuring elderly Dublin couple will give you a new perspective on life

An elderly Dublin couple by the names of Eddie and Elsie are the stars of a new music video for Australian band Crowded House.

Filmed by their neighbour Myles O'Reilly, the clip for the song To The Island features Eddie and Elsie giving all sorts of life advice to those of us who aren't blessed with their wisdom. The loved-up pair can be heard telling the story of how they met and their love of nature and can be seen dancing around their home.

Myles explained in a tweet that 'these are my beautiful neighbours Eddie and Elsie, both in their 80s, having a dance in their front room a day after being vaccinated. I've made a little film about them in collaboration with CrowdedHouse for their gorgeous new song To The Island.'

These are my beautiful neighbors Eddie and Elsie, both in their 80's, having a dance in their front room a day after being vaccinated. I've made a little film about them in collaboration with @CrowdedHouseHQ, for their gorgeous new song To The Island 👇🌴

https://t.co/mCzuaq6hdn pic.twitter.com/NDTR1s1Ji2 — Myles O'Reilly (@ArbutusYarns) March 18, 2021

The clip is around five minutes long and by the end of it you might even have a new perspective on life. Have a look at the video for To The Island below...

