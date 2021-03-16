WATCH: Croke Park looked spectacular during a Picture This performance on U.S. late night TV

By James Fenton

March 16, 2021 at 9:52am

Very few of us have seen the inside of Croke Park in the past year or so but after last night, that's not the case for our cousins across the pond.

Picture This appeared on the other Late Late Show last night, that is the one that's hosted by James Corden over in the States. The lads chatted about various things such as their new-found friendship with Joe Jonas as well as their dream of playing in front of a packed out Croke Park in Dublin.

The lads did get to do the next best thing by performing on the pitch at the iconic GAA venue in a set that was screened on the show last night. The quartet put on a brilliant rendition of their song Things Are Different and like the rest of us, they're probably hoping that the song title will ring true sooner rather than later.

You can have a look at James Corden's chat Picture This as well as the band's Croke Park performance in the clip below...

