Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice

"Just throw out a few donkeys not one of us will know the difference we'll be that steaming"

Students in Dublin were left devastated today as the infamous Student Race Day in Leopardstown was cancelled due to weather conditions.



The Spin 103.8 Student Race Day is reportedly one of the most highly anticipated days in the social calendar for Irish students, however Leopardstown Racecourse cancelled today’s event due to heavy rainfall last night.

Leopardstown have said the conditions are too dangerous to allow the day to go ahead, and have confirmed that the event will be rescheduled.

Luckily, being the good humoured bunch that they are, the students had some pretty gas reactions to the news.

Leopardstown Racecourse Going Report for Wed 4th April

Following an 8.30am inspection racing is CANCELLED

Following greater overnight rainfall than anticipated & with further rain this morning parts of the track have been left unfit for racing with no improvement expected. pic.twitter.com/KHGYNjEgUD — Leopardstown RC (@LeopardstownRC) April 4, 2018

Students are far from happy with the news of the cancellation...

Some students had already started their journey to the booze up, and some had put in the hours getting the glad-rags on.

Leopardstown Student Raceday today has been cancelled....St Tropez, Sally Hansen, Lynx and all Naggin manufacturers have all announced immediate job losses. — Daragh Mulligan (@dazmanOnline) April 4, 2018

A bit late lads we’re already ready 🙄 — Emma Whorefield (@WhorefieldStspt) April 4, 2018

We’re literally here to drink and dress up😭Can’t we just use the course to do that anyway hahahaha😭 — •laura• (@laura_browne12) April 4, 2018

They make some fair points, lads...

We don't need the horses — Sophie kilburn (@sophie_kilburn) April 4, 2018

I have an massive umbrella I won in a raffle in 2009. Delete this tweet please. I have us all covered. — Joe Higgins (@Joe_Higgins1) April 4, 2018

Just throw out a few donkeys not one of us will know the difference we'll be that steaming — Eoin Mac Colgáin (@Owen_Mc_Colgan) April 4, 2018

Sham, just open the place I'm here with 4 cans in me 3 piece ready to rock , tell the jockies to take it easy — Adam Black (@iamadamb1998) April 4, 2018

Me and @SeanODonovan2 will personally fill in for the horses for a few hours if you’s still open today — Graham (@lambegraham) April 4, 2018

A lot of the disappointed attendees are keeping the spirits high, and planning to make alternative plans. The after party events that were due to take place tonight in Dublin City Centre are still due to take place.

READ NEXT: Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here