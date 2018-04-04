News Lifestyle

Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice

"Just throw out a few donkeys not one of us will know the difference we'll be that steaming"

Student Day New Three

Students in Dublin were left devastated today as the infamous Student Race Day in Leopardstown was cancelled due to weather conditions.

The Spin 103.8 Student Race Day is reportedly one of the most highly anticipated days in the social calendar for Irish students, however Leopardstown Racecourse cancelled today’s event due to heavy rainfall last night.

Leopardstown have said the conditions are too dangerous to allow the day to go ahead, and have confirmed that the event will be rescheduled.

Luckily, being the good humoured bunch that they are, the students had some pretty gas reactions to the news. 

Students are far from happy with the news of the cancellation... 

Some students had already started their journey to the booze up, and some had put in the hours getting the glad-rags on.

They make some fair points, lads...

A lot of the disappointed attendees are keeping the spirits high, and planning to make alternative plans. The after party events that were due to take place tonight in Dublin City Centre are still due to take place.

READ NEXT: Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

Ali Rothwell

Written By

Ali Rothwell

    Comments

    News

    Read More in News
    Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
    Dublin Students Had Some Gas Reactions After Race Day Cancelled At Short Notice
    Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
    Plans Are In Place For Dublin's First Indoor Skydiving Centre
    You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
    You Can Now Use Your Leap Card To Access GoCar In Dublin
    The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
    The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
    The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
    The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
    PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
    PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
    Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
    Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
    Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
    Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
    You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
    You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
    YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
    YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
    Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week
    Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week
    A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
    A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
    Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted
    Lifestyle

    Dublin Has A New "Healthy" Takeaway Pizza Joint – So That's Dinner Sorted
    PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
    Dublin

    PIC: Dublin Toy Shop Releases Statement Following Pro-Life Leaflets Found In Catalogues
    PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
    Dublin

    PICS: One-Bed Shed To Rent For Ridiculous Amount Of Money In Swords
    Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin
    Best Of

    Six Life-Changing Slices Of Cheesecake In Dublin

    This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
    Best Of

    This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
    Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
    Sponsored

    Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
    A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
    News

    A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
    Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
    What's On

    Maxi Jazz From Faithless Has Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines

    Sections

    Lovin Dublin

    Work With Us

    Other Sites

    lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
    Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin