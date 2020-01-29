Close

  • Liverpool legend gives shout out to 'proper Dublin pub' and everyone's in agreement

Liverpool legend gives shout out to 'proper Dublin pub' and everyone's in agreement

By James Fenton

January 29, 2020 at 12:10pm

Mulligan's on Poolbeg Street has famously served the likes of James Joyce, Judy Garland and JFK over the years and it seems it has another high-profile fan in the form of John Aldridge.

The former Liverpool and Ireland striker was in Mulligan's earlier this week and shared a brief clip to his social channels professing his love for the popular spot.

The clip was shared on Instagram and Twitter, where John added the caption 'A proper pub here in Dublin and a proper pint of the black stuff' and judging by the comments, pretty much everyone is in agreement.

One follower said 'great pub, even better Guinness' and another added 'fierce competition for that accolade but a worthy winner.' Another cheeky commenter called out the poor man with the laptop minding his own business before said man identified himself by saying 'Lol I am the lad with the laptop.' The perils of being in a pub at the same time as a high-profile visitor.

Aldridge was also given plenty of tips by helpful Dubliners, with many recommending he call into the Vintage Kitchen next door for a bit of grub.

John Aldridge lies joint-fourth in the list of Ireland's record goalscorers having netted 19 times in 69 appearances between 1986 and 1997 so it's fair to say that he's earned his pints in any Dublin pub of his choosing.

He's not the first and won't be the last to develop a grá for Mulligan's, that's for sure. The pub has been known to serve drinks to famous faces from Dublin and beyond and you can read more about the historic venue here.

