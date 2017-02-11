Feature Food and Drink

One Of The Best Restaurants In Dublin Is Hiding In Plain Sight

You'll fall in love with this place...

Pjimage 23

Choosing where to eat in Dublin can be an absolute minefield; there's so many options right now, which is a great thing of course, but can mean that when it comes to planning a meal out it's kinda tough.

What if we told you one of the nicest restaurants in town is hiding in plain sight?

Just out of the hustle and bustle of Grafton Street, and not reaching quite as far as Temple Bar, this is an area of town you wouldn't usually think of when it comes to heading for a delish dinner.

Tucked away on Poolbeg Street, you'll find this charming little gem...

The Vintage Kitchen is the kinda place you just "pop down" to, but be warned, it can seat no more than, we guess, 25 people, so you might want to book if you have your heart set on this food haven.

Kitchen

The Vintage Kitchen is real rustic, good cooking

Think home style cooking but on a majorly professional level.

The vintage kitchen Cajun seafood chowder is a spicy new take on an old classic, and adds a tangy kick to the traditional Irish dish.

Incredible local produce is a real highlight on the menu, shown off to perfection with the Doran’s smoked salmon, pink shrimp cocktail, horseradish puree, endive salad, followed by a Grilled filet of prime Irish Beef, caponata, tenderloin of Broccoli, roasted baby parsnip, spiced sautéed potatoes.

Truffle fan? You've gotta try the truffle & kale rice, with roasted vegetables, roasted pumpkin seeds, green garlic puree.

It's super cosy, and it's BYOW (Bring Yo' Own Wine)

They've always prided themselves on having a no corkage fee for wine, you just bring your own bottle and slug away to your hearts content. Rising rents mean that sadly from January this won't be the case, but the corkage fee will be kept small and at only €3 is well worth it.

Music lover? It's also BYOV - Bring Your Own Vinyl, don'tcha know. Quirky furnishings, mismatched chairs and tables, and old timey ornaments like the ones you'd see in your Granny's country kitchen give this place seriously chill vibes.

It's basically like a dinner party in your house but with way, way better grub.

Next time you want a plate of food that really wows, step away from the main streets, and discover this beautiful little restaurant.

Header image: Emmy_C/Instagram

READ NEXT: This Portobello Cottage Is €535k - And It Doesn't Even Come With Parking

Comments

Feature

Read More in Feature
One Of The Best Restaurants In Dublin Is Hiding In Plain Sight
One Of The Best Restaurants In Dublin Is Hiding In Plain Sight
Lucky Tortoise Has Finally Opened A Permanent Premises And We Got An Exclusive Peek
Lucky Tortoise Has Finally Opened A Permanent Premises And We Got An Exclusive Peek
17 Irish Culchie Words Explained In Plain (Dublin) English
17 Irish Culchie Words Explained In Plain (Dublin) English
How Many Of These 8 Northside Hidden Gems Have You Visited?
How Many Of These 8 Northside Hidden Gems Have You Visited?
This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
This BYOB Wine And Pizza Bar Is The Ultimate Place To Chill Out In Dublin
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
5 Cool Bars In Dublin City That Aren’t Too Expensive
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
9 Signs You're Slowly Turning Into A Dub
9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
9 Tips To Have An Amazing Sleep Tonight
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
11 Things You Genuinely Miss About ‘The Country’ After You Move To Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
The Most Unique Venues In Dublin For A Winter Wedding
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face When Payday Is Miles Away
10 Struggles All Dubliners Face When Payday Is Miles Away
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
Sponsored

Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts
News

These Are The Official Top 30 Most Hashtagged Places In Dublin By Amount Of Posts
"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Dublin

"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Seeing" - What This Woman Witnessed On The Bus To Town Will Put You Off Your Dinner
Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today
News

Gardaí Have Issued An Update After A Fatal Collision On The M50 Today

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin
News

Lidl Is Introducing Online Grocery Shopping Across Dublin

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group