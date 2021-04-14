Locals lament closure of iconic Stoneybatter shop after 40 years

By James Fenton

April 14, 2021 at 9:00am

Share:
Locals lament closure of iconic Stoneybatter shop after 40 years

Locals in Stoneybatter have been paying tribute to local hero Maureen McGuinness as she prepares to shut up shop following over 40 years of service.

Owner of the eponymous store on Manor Place, Maureen has dedicated more than four decades to serving the local Stoneybatter community but at the end of April she will close her doors for the final time.

People have been paying tribute underneath a post on the Pride of Place Stoneybatter Facebook page which says that 'Maureen will be closing the shutters of her shop on Manor Place at the end of April after over 40 years. Maureen will be greatly missed....a true Stoneybatter Legend for sure.

'This is not the farewell message but a little heads up to pop in over the coming weeks to say hello, thank you and a slán go fóill. Maureen wanted to let you all know that her greeting cards are all 30c and a great way to stack up. How about dropping a card or note in to say farewell and thank you and a lovely momento for Maureen to keep?'
Locals have been paying tribute to Maureen in the comment section, with one posting 'Maureen is an icon of Dublin 7, she deserves a lovely retirement' and another adding 'an institution in Stoneybatter, may Maureen have a long, happy and healthy retirement.'
A sad day for the area indeed but we're sure anyone who has passed through Maureen's doors will wish her well for the future.
Share:

Latest articles

A pop-up jerk chicken spot is opening in town this week and it looks amazing

Dublin Bus needs help naming their adorable recovery truck after Twitter falls in love with it

QUIZ: Can you unscramble the names of these well-known Dublin pubs?

The Liffey Valley shopping centre is set for a major extension

You may also love

The Liffey Valley shopping centre is set for a major extension

DCC opens financial support scheme for outdoor seating this summer

A motion to pedestrianise around 20 city centre streets by the June Bank Holiday has passed

Plans in place to pedestrianise Merrion Row, Mary Street and Capel Street this summer

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.