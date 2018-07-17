Girl's Lost Phone Tweet From Longitude Goes Insanely Viral Because Of Ending

There's lucky and then there's this.

I've never lost my phone or wallet.

I've lost watches, shoes, I think one time my glasses went missing for a brief period in a nightclub but never my phone or wallet.

I feel like if you have your phone and/or wallet, the rest is all just a bonus.

But, it does happen. My friend once lost his phone in a nightclub in Mayo only to find it using the tracker app in a toilet cistern in Roscommon three days later.

Anyway, this girl came extremely close to saying goodbye to her smartphone over the weekend at the Longitude festival.

Gemma was enjoying some amazing music in Marlay Park when she stumbled across a phone on the ground.

She thought to herself, 'ha, imagine the fool who left this phone on the ground and has probably lost it forever.'

Only to realise that it was in fact her own phone.

Found a phone on the ground at longitude and I was like omg how unlucky like imagine losing your phone and then I went to look at the lock screen and it turned out to be mine — Gem (@GemmaBarrR) July 15, 2018

