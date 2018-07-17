Lifestyle

Girl's Lost Phone Tweet From Longitude Goes Insanely Viral Because Of Ending

There's lucky and then there's this.

Longitude July Main

I've never lost my phone or wallet.

I've lost watches, shoes, I think one time my glasses went missing for a brief period in a nightclub but never my phone or wallet.

I feel like if you have your phone and/or wallet, the rest is all just a bonus.

But, it does happen. My friend once lost his phone in a nightclub in Mayo only to find it using the tracker app in a toilet cistern in Roscommon three days later.

Anyway, this girl came extremely close to saying goodbye to her smartphone over the weekend at the Longitude festival.

Gemma was enjoying some amazing music in Marlay Park when she stumbled across a phone on the ground.

She thought to herself, 'ha, imagine the fool who left this phone on the ground and has probably lost it forever.'

Only to realise that it was in fact her own phone.

She tweeted:

"Found a phone on the ground at longitude and I was like omg how unlucky like imagine losing your phone and then I went to look at the lock screen and it turned out to be mine."

There's lucky and then there is this.

READ NEXT: Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing

Meghan Markle gets political about Repeal the Eighth... Here's where it gets interesting. Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

longitude Twitter Dublin social media Phones
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Lifestyle

Read More in Lifestyle
Girl's Lost Phone Tweet From Longitude Goes Insanely Viral Because Of Ending
Girl's Lost Phone Tweet From Longitude Goes Insanely Viral Because Of Ending
PICS: Blake Lively Is Back In Dublin Filming And Looks Unrecognisable
PICS: Blake Lively Is Back In Dublin Filming And Looks Unrecognisable
10 Fantastic (And Alternative) Date Ideas You Need To Try In Dublin
10 Fantastic (And Alternative) Date Ideas You Need To Try In Dublin
PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."
PIC: "Embarrassment Of Meeting Imelda May It Looks Like I've A Massive Langer On A Semi In My Shorts."
There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night
There Was Unusual Behaviour On This Dublin Bus On Friday Night
PIC: Someone Put Forward An Idea For The Ideal Dublin Cocktail Bar And It Would Be Unreal
PIC: Someone Put Forward An Idea For The Ideal Dublin Cocktail Bar And It Would Be Unreal
Tried & Tested: I Tried Out Gym+Coffee Clothing
Tried & Tested: I Tried Out Gym+Coffee Clothing
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
10 Things To Take Up In Dublin That Will Make Your Week WAY More Exciting
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
7 Things To Prepare At Night That Will Make Getting Up In The Morning So Much Easier
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
18 Tips For Cooling Down When It's Ridiculously Humid
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
Five Affordable Spots To Go For Dinner This Weekend That Are Tasty AF
BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks
BYOM - Bring Your Own Mate To This Dublin Bar Tonight And They Get Half-Price Drinks
Plans For Dublin's First Hard Rock Hotel Have Been Announced
Dublin

Plans For Dublin's First Hard Rock Hotel Have Been Announced
Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing
Dublin

Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing
A Flash Sale On Dublin Cirque Du Soleil Tickets Has Just Been Announced
What's On

A Flash Sale On Dublin Cirque Du Soleil Tickets Has Just Been Announced
PICS: Blake Lively Is Back In Dublin Filming And Looks Unrecognisable
Lifestyle

PICS: Blake Lively Is Back In Dublin Filming And Looks Unrecognisable

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
What's On

A Harry Potter Convention Is Coming To Dublin And We Can't Handle The Excitement
Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
Food and Drink

Krispy Kreme Has Announced Its Blanchardstown Opening Date
You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Sponsored

You Cannot Miss This Deadly Hip Hop Experience At Longitude Over The Weekend
Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference
What's On

Smithfield Square Will Transform This Weekend For a Music Festival With a Difference

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group