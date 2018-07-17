Dublin

Dublin Neighbours Respond Perfectly To "Angry Resident" Letter About Children Playing

"We hope the anonymity of your letter reflects the utter shame at having written it."

Annoyed Resident Dub

An "angry resident" who complained that children playing in this area of Dublin was bringing down the value of houses as well as showing that the parents didn't care for the welfare and safety of the kids has received a response from one of the neighbours.

Miriam Fitzpatrick was not involved in the writing of either letter but shared both on Twitter.

The response starts with the neighbours saying that: "As a young, working couple, we are far too well educated to dignify your comments with a response in detail."

They went on to say that they had received many comments from other neighbours who said it was a joy to hear the laughter and comradery in the area coming from the children.

They firmly stated that their children would continue to play in the area and could be joined by anyone who wanted to.

"They will not be shunned out of sight or sound", they said before concluding that: "We hope the anonymity of your letter reflects the utter shame at having written it."

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

