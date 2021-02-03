Lotto players in South Dublin area should 'urgently check their tickets' as €16k prize remains unclaimed

Lotto players in South Dublin are being urged to check their tickets as a November prize for €15,962 remains unclaimed.

The National Lottery has issued an appeal to players in Churchtown, Dublin 14 to 'urgently check their Lotto tickets' as a Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €15,962 from Wednesday, November 11 remains unclaimed.

A statement issued today says that 'there were three winners of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €47,887 on Wednesday, November 11 2020. The winning Quick Pick ticket from Dublin which remains unclaimed was sold at the SuperValu store on the Braemor Road in Churchtown in Dublin 14.'

It is added that 'ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize, close of business on Tuesday, February 9 is less than a week away. The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Wednesday, November 11 were: 03, 26, 27, 29, 41, 45 and the Bonus: 33.'

Reminding Lotto players about the importance of checking their tickets, a National Lottery spokesperson said: "In the last week alone, there were over 196,000 prize winners in the previous two Lotto draws combined. With so many prize winners, it is so important for our players to check their tickets after each and every draw.

"We are now calling on all of our players, specifically in Dublin to check their old Lotto tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize worth €15,962. If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for your prize to be paid."

That date again is Tuesday, February 9 so get checking those tickets, folks.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

