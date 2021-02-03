Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Lotto players in South Dublin area should 'urgently check their tickets' as €16k prize remains unclaimed

By James Fenton

February 3, 2021 at 4:36pm

Share:

Lotto players in South Dublin are being urged to check their tickets as a November prize for €15,962 remains unclaimed.

The National Lottery has issued an appeal to players in Churchtown, Dublin 14 to 'urgently check their Lotto tickets' as a Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €15,962 from Wednesday, November 11 remains unclaimed.

A statement issued today says that 'there were three winners of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €47,887 on Wednesday, November 11 2020. The winning Quick Pick ticket from Dublin which remains unclaimed was sold at the SuperValu store on the Braemor Road in Churchtown in Dublin 14.'

It is added that 'ticketholders have 90 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The claim deadline for this prize, close of business on Tuesday, February 9 is less than a week away. The winning Lotto numbers for the draw on Wednesday, November 11 were: 03, 26, 27, 29, 41, 45 and the Bonus: 33.'

Reminding Lotto players about the importance of checking their tickets, a National Lottery spokesperson said: "In the last week alone, there were over 196,000 prize winners in the previous two Lotto draws combined. With so many prize winners, it is so important for our players to check their tickets after each and every draw.

"We are now calling on all of our players, specifically in Dublin to check their old Lotto tickets to ensure that they do not miss out on this prize worth €15,962. If you are this lucky winner, please be sure to sign the back of the ticket and immediately contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email [email protected] and we will make arrangements for your prize to be paid."

That date again is Tuesday, February 9 so get checking those tickets, folks.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: How to get your hands on everything you need for this delicious unicorn cake

 

Share:

Latest articles

23 irresistible treats and treat boxes for your Valentine (or for you!)

We tried Virgin TV 360 - Here are the class standout features

A new northside coffee van is giving away 100 free coffees today

Niamh O'Sullivan tried the Virgin TV 360 experience and told us her favourite features

You may also love

Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci announced as guests for the 2021 Dublin International Film Festival

New system in place for bikes that are deemed to be abandoned

The Peter Mark hair salon at Stephen's Green will not be reopening

Netflix, Prime Video, and NOW TV have added loads of new shows and movies today

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.