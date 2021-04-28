The M50 is set for a major overhaul with variable speed limits and "dynamic" lane signs

By James Fenton

April 28, 2021 at 12:48pm

Share:
The M50 is set for a major overhaul with variable speed limits and "dynamic" lane signs

Variable speed limits and 98 new overhead gantries will be introduced on the M50 as part of a major overhaul later this year.

The variable speed limits on the M50 will be determined by computer algorithms and it will be possible to close lanes and reduce traffic speeds in the event of a crash or severe weather events.

Road users will be kept informed on these rolling changes via the Enhanced Motorway Operation Service (Emos) system which will control 380 "dynamic" lane signs on 98 overhead gantries along the stretch.

The upgrade is aimed at ensuring the safety of road users and first responders. A publicity campaign will be launched in late-June or July to inform motorists how to interpret and respond to the changes.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: iPhone users can now top up their Leap card directly from their phone

Share:

Latest articles

One of Wicklow's favourite restaurants is opening a new branch across the Dublin border

Changes confirmed for Dublin Bus services from next week as demand increases

iPhone users can now top up their Leap card directly from their phone

Retro Drive-In announce series of live concert nights for this summer

You may also love

iPhone users can now top up their Leap card directly from their phone

Hands on with the Siemens Bean to Cup EQ.9 s700 coffee machine

DCC confirms opening of 22 public buildings for people to use toilet facilities

Lovin Games Weekly - Sony have given a free game to all PS4 and PS5 owners

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.