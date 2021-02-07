Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Make a return to love letters with one of these Valentine's Day cards

By Sarah Finnan

February 7, 2021 at 3:47pm

Share:

Channel your inner Ryan Gosling and send someone you love a handwritten Valentine's Day card this year... penning 365 letters by next weekend might be a little ambitious, so start with one and see how you go. 

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and whether your relationship status reads loved up, it's complicated or happily single, sending someone you care about a card is still a nice gesture. Especially these days when getting snail mail is literally the highlight of our day. I gasp every time the postman even so much as looks in my direction.

As the designated universal day of love, it's usually the one time that soppy is acceptable so embrace the cheese. Most of these are sure to get a chuckle too, so double whammy.

Here are a few of our fave V-Day cards out there at the minute. Suitors, take note.

Dublin Card Company has plenty of different options to choose from - I mean, would you expect anything less? It's right there in the name. This sexy Flanders one is particularly good though. Their 'bleedin rapid' Dart card comes in at a close second.

This one might not have meant all that much under normal circumstances but at a time when taking out the bins has never been more exciting... well, it's the ultimate compliment, isn't it? Have a peek at the Designist website for other tongue-in-cheek options. The Michael D Huggins one is always a safe bet.

Unsurprisingly, this shirtless Daniel O'Donnell number makes the list again this year. Swoonworthy to say the least. Find more hilarity here.

Keep it plain and simple and opt for one of these colourful bad boys from The Kind. Plain and simple, they're so beaut I reckon you could even frame them and add them as a print to your growing gallery wall. Reduce, reuse, repurpose and all that.

 

Extra points for this plantable 'experience' card from Jiminy. Thoughtful, imaginative and heartfelt - ticks all the boxes.

There are even options to suit the more tech-inclined who may prefer an e-card as opposed to the traditional hold in your hand version. If that sounds like you (or your Valentine) then head right here where you'll find several different options. Each designed by local artists, donations for the sale of each card will go to helping national housing charity Threshold. So, consider this your February good deed.

So, which one will it be?

READ NEXT: WIN: One of ten delicious Mr Kipling baking hampers worth over €100

Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurant urges influencers to be considerate and have 'respect' for small, struggling businesses

This is the REAL secret to a successful business according to one Dublin café

Kinder Bueno French toast is EXACTLY what your Sunday needs

This Mexican street food stall has a new digs and we're all for it

You may also love

14 gifts from Irish-owned businesses for the 14th of February

One of the most overlooked superhero movies is now available to watch at home

Minister: "Travel restrictions will last into the summer"

Lovin Games Weekly - Two games that should completely take over your weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.