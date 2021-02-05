Close

Minister: "Travel restrictions will last into the summer"

By James Fenton

February 5, 2021 at 12:11pm

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has predicted that current travel restrictions will be with us for some time yet.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast today, Helen McEntee said that "I do think that we're going to have some level of restrictions with us for some time. We've introduced the PCR testing for everybody and I can't see that changing even going into the summer."

The Justice Minister added that "I fully appreciate we all want a holiday, we'd all love to get on a plane and go somewhere warm and sunny but given the fact that this changes so quickly I would just urge people to not do that yet."

Yesterday, An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that foreign holidays this summer are "not going to be a runner," adding "I think there's a very good chance this summer we'll be able to have home holidays like we did last summer. I think we'll be able to have beers outdoors with friends this summer and get around the country but you just never know because this virus has torn up our plans so many times."

Mandatory quarantine rules are now in effect in Ireland, with people having to stay at home for 14 days if they have arrived from Great Britain, South Africa or Brazil.

You can read more about Ireland's current quarantine rules here.

Latest podcast

