Most popular baby names in Dublin last year revealed

The most popular baby names in Dublin last year have been revealed.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) recently released their 2019 findings regarding the most popular baby names in Ireland.

Along with the national results, a county-by-county breakdown was included in the publication, while Dublin was divided into four different areas.

The most popular name for a boy in Dublin City and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown last year was James, however Jack was the most popular boys' name in Fingal and South Dublin.

As for girls, Emily was the most popular name in Dublin City in 2019 while the most popular girls' name in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown and Fingal was Sophie. The most popular girls' name in South Dublin was Ellie.

The full county-by-county breakdown can be seen here.

Commenting on the national findings, Carol Anne Hennessy, statistician said: "Emily retains the top spot for girls, followed by Grace, Fiadh, Sophie and Hannah. These were the top five names of choice by parents for their newly arrived baby girls in 2019.

"Jack has retained the top spot as the most popular baby boys name in 2019, a position it has held since 2007 except for 2016, when James was the most popular choice. Jack was followed by James, Noah, Conor and Daniel as the first five most popular names for boys in 2019."

READ NEXT - Our top viewed videos from February