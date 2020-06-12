Mothercare placed into liquidation with 14 Irish stores to close

Mothercare Ireland has announced that it will be going into liquidation 'as a result of ceased trading with immediate effect'.

In a statement issued early this morning, Mothercare said that 'when Covid-19 began to spread in Ireland no one knew the scale of the impact that this would have. The impact on our business to date is unprecedented and what has become clear over recent weeks is that store sales are going to be seriously impacted whilst social distancing measures are in place in the short term and longer term as consumer habits permanently change.'

The statement adds that 'as a family business, it is devastating news for the entire team. We'd like to acknowledge the support of our customers, who have trusted us to look after their little ones for three generations and to our suppliers who have worked alongside us over the last 28 years.'

Mothercare operates 14 stores across Ireland, with branches located in Cork, Drogheda, Dublin, Dundalk, Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Portlaoise, Sligo and Tralee. The company employs 197 people around the country.

