A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today

A military operation takes place on Friday at the GPO where the banqueting hall will form into a party for 240 homeless people.

According to RTÉ, the Defence Forces are attempting to break a 22-minute record for transforming the area, usually used to conduct postal business, into a full on partying dance hall on the evening of January 19th.

'Eric's Party' is a party organised for homeless people by Dublin Lions Club and the party will have a three-course meal - provided by the Defence Forces - and a small amount of alcohol too followed by music by two bands: Rake the Ashes and John Lowe and the Buddies.

"Five-minutes after the GPO closes to the public the Defence Forces come in and transform it in to a banqueting hall for our guests," said An Post's Head of Corporate Communications Anna McHugh.

"It really is magic in setting this up in to a beautiful space for 240 guests and for transforming our parcels office in to a fully operational kitchen."

The party - named after former Dublin Lions Club member Eric Webb - is now in its 59th year and kicks off at 6:30pm.

