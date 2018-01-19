Lifestyle

A Huge Music And Dinner Event In Aid Of The Homeless Will Be Held At The GPO Today

Details were revealed on Friday

Gpo

A military operation takes place on Friday at the GPO where the banqueting hall will form into a party for 240 homeless people.

According to RTÉ, the Defence Forces are attempting to break a 22-minute record for transforming the area, usually used to conduct postal business, into a full on partying dance hall on the evening of January 19th. 

'Eric's Party' is a party organised for homeless people by Dublin Lions Club and the party will have a three-course meal - provided by the Defence Forces - and a small amount of alcohol too followed by music by two bands: Rake the Ashes and John Lowe and the Buddies.

"Five-minutes after the GPO closes to the public the Defence Forces come in and transform it in to a banqueting hall for our guests," said An Post's Head of Corporate Communications Anna McHugh.

"It really is magic in setting this up in to a beautiful space for 240 guests and for transforming our parcels office in to a fully operational kitchen."

The party - named after former Dublin Lions Club member Eric Webb - is now in its 59th year and kicks off at 6:30pm.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

