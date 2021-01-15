Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

New data shows how well Dubliners have complied with 'stay local' rules during pandemic

By James Fenton

January 15, 2021 at 12:45pm

Share:

Dubliners were less likely to comply with 'stay local' rules in the days around Christmas than at any other time during the pandemic, new data shows.

'Stay local' measures have been introduced at various points during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the currently regulations asking people to remain within 5km of their homes for exercise and to only exceed the limit for essential reasons. At the end of March 2020, this limit was set as low as 2km as Ireland battled the first wave of coronavirus.

New data from the Central Statistics Office shows that compliance in Dublin was at its highest on April 14, when the Staying Local Indicator showed 89.1% adherence. At the other end of the scale, Christmas Eve, St. Stephen's Day and December 27 saw the lowest compliance at 64.4%.

The Staying Local Indicator reflects the percentage of people who stayed within 10km of the homes on any given date. You can read more about the results on a national scale via this link.

(header pic: Shutterstock)

READ NEXT: It's time to dust off this handy '5km from home' tool again

Share:

Latest articles

Olympia Theatre to stream one-off performance of play starring Derry Girls actress 

Kildare favourite Creed Coffee Roasters confirms exciting news about new Dublin café 

One of the 2021 Best Picture Oscar favourites is now available to watch at home

'I think it's time we had a chat' - Ronan Keating calls out Boris Johnson

You may also love

One of the 2021 Best Picture Oscar favourites is now available to watch at home

REVIEW: WandaVision is the MCU's first foray into a proper mystery

New Gay Byrne documentary looking for people's fondest memories of him

Penneys owner warns of massive losses if stores remain closed until end of February

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.