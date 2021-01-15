New data shows how well Dubliners have complied with 'stay local' rules during pandemic

Dubliners were less likely to comply with 'stay local' rules in the days around Christmas than at any other time during the pandemic, new data shows.

'Stay local' measures have been introduced at various points during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the currently regulations asking people to remain within 5km of their homes for exercise and to only exceed the limit for essential reasons. At the end of March 2020, this limit was set as low as 2km as Ireland battled the first wave of coronavirus.

New data from the Central Statistics Office shows that compliance in Dublin was at its highest on April 14, when the Staying Local Indicator showed 89.1% adherence. At the other end of the scale, Christmas Eve, St. Stephen's Day and December 27 saw the lowest compliance at 64.4%.

The Staying Local Indicator reflects the percentage of people who stayed within 10km of the homes on any given date. You can read more about the results on a national scale via this link.

